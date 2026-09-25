Rummenigge on Mbappé and Yamal: Kane speaks with his goals, and artificial intelligence tips him for the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has underlined his club's desire to keep Harry Kane, revealing that the English striker's brother and father are in talks with chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen over his future.

Speaking to German newspaper "Abendzeitung" on Friday, Rummenigge said: "Harry's brother and father are currently negotiating with Jan-Christian Dreesen. I am optimistic that they will reach a good solution."

He added: "In the past, I would have said that players over 30 should generally only receive one-year contracts. But there are exceptions when you are convinced by a player. And we are convinced by Harry. We must not forget that he has suffered only one injury in three years."

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The Bayern chief hailed Kane's season and reckons the striker deserves this year's Ballon d'Or: "Harry scored a total of 73 goals for Bayern and England last season, and only Lionel Messi has achieved a better figure in a single year during this century."

He continued: "This is the benchmark. And strikers often win this award. I also asked artificial intelligence about the matter, and the answer was that Harry has a 68% chance of winning. Let us hope things go this way."

Germany's former star went on: "It has been a long time since a Bayern Munich player won the Ballon d'Or. It has been more than four decades since I won the award in 1980 and 1981. That is why achieving this feat today would be of particular importance, not only for the player, but for the whole of Bayern Munich."

"Mbappé and Yamal"

Rummenigge went on: "Harry represents a great role model for the team, especially for the younger players. He has this astonishing record of scoring goals, which is exceptional. He also passes the ball to the right and left as if it were drawn with a ruler, with the utmost precision. He has developed further as a footballer, and Harry is a special person too. Fans have a keen sense for people, and it is no coincidence that they love Harry."

Asked about the battle between Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or, due to be presented on 26 October, he said: "They are of course wonderful players. But I certainly believe that Harry's more introverted personality is more appealing. This also reflects his character, because Harry lets his goals, his performances and his titles speak for him, which fortunately he has been doing for two years."

He concluded: "The most important criterion for winning the Ballon d'Or is individual performance, and in this respect Harry excels."



