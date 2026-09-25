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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 2024(C)Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
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Rummenigge: Olise is better than Yamal, and he is not obliged to give interviews

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Bayern Munich legend responds to media criticism of the French player

Bayern Munich will have to move to keep hold of their French star Michael Olise, supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed on Friday, noting that the player's contract runs until 2029.

Rummenigge told German newspaper "Abendzeitung": "His contract runs until 2029. At some point, the club will have to sit down with him and make him a suitable offer".

He continued: "He is an exceptional player in his position. There are two very special players in this role, Olise and Lamine Yamal (the Barcelona player). At the moment, I would even say that Olise's performances are more mature. By the way, Olise and Harry are absolute favourites in my family, as all my grandchildren wear Olise or Kane shirts".

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Turning to the row over Olise's character and his reluctance to give media interviews, the Bayern legend said: "I would prefer a player to give his best in his real work, on the pitch, rather than appear in interviews".

He added: "From my point of view, some media outlets have turned this into a campaign. And as far as I know, there are no contractual obligations forcing him to give lengthy interviews".

The Frenchman has drawn criticism lately over what looks like a reluctance to speak to the media.



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