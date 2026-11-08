Ruben van Bommel has a score to settle after the match and takes action

PSV beat SC Cambuur 5-2 away on Sunday afternoon to reclaim top spot in the Eredivisie. Ruben van Bommel scored again for the Eindhoven side, but criticised his own performance afterwards in an interview with ESPN. An incident in an earlier league match was still bothering the forward, too.

In the 19th minute, Van Bommel made it 3-0 after Sven Mijnans had put PSV two goals ahead. Cambuur fought back to 3-2 after a temporary stoppage, but goals from Mijnans and Ayoni Santos sealed a convincing victory for Peter Bosz's side.

Van Bommel was not entirely satisfied with his performance despite his goal. "I didn't think I was at my best today," the forward admitted. "I didn't think I was great in the duels in the first half, and in the second half I should have made more of a few moves."

Still bothered by a wayward shot, Van Bommel said with a smile: "I had one shot on goal and I don't know where it went." Asked whether a forward who scores is usually satisfied, he replied: "That's true, but when you have chances to score more, you still feel differently."

Having taken nine months to return from a serious knee injury, Van Bommel was much more positive about his fitness. "I do feel fit, but I think my stamina can still improve. If I can make more sprints, I can pose a threat more often."

Extra rest during the international break held little appeal for Van Bommel. "I actually benefit from playing more matches. I feel that's what gets me fit," he explained. "I think I missed ADO and Porto, and I already felt then that I'd lost a bit of fitness, so I'd rather play more matches than fewer."

Against FC Groningen, Van Bommel set up Ivan Perisic's goal to make it 2-1, but Jorg Schreuders' touch meant he did not get an assist. The forward has four goals and three assists in eleven Eredivisie matches this season and still disagrees with the decision. "I think anyone who understands football would give me that assist."

Someone even challenged the decision on Van Bommel's behalf, without success: "I think it's down to Opta, if I've got that right. I didn't call myself, but someone called on my behalf. Nothing came of it, unfortunately."