Ruben Neves wrote his name into the history books with Al-Hilal on Thursday night, the Portugal midfielder starring as the "Leader of Asia" saw off Al-Fateh 2-0 in the 12th round of the Roshn League.

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Neves capped the win in style. He buried a penalty in the 91st minute to take his tally to nine goals this season across all competitions.

That strike brought up his 100th appearance in the Roshn League and, with it, his 50th goal contribution for the club.

Across those 100 league games, the 29-year-old has racked up 20 goals and 30 assists.

His numbers this term read nine goals and four assists in 14 matches across various competitions.