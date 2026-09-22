Roy Keane refuses to apologise to former Liverpool star

Roy Keane refused to apologise to Tottenham star Andy Robertson when the pair appeared together on an episode of the "Stick to Football" programme.

The former Manchester United captain had branded the Scottish full-back a "big baby" three years ago, reacting to a match between Liverpool and Arsenal when Robertson was with the Reds.

They revisited the incident in light-hearted fashion, but Keane stuck to his old verdict despite the jovial mood, according to the Daily Mail.

Robertson had approached assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis after the first half of the Liverpool and Arsenal clash, appearing to touch his elbow, before the official raised his arm and caught the player in the face with his elbow.

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The full-back then held his chin, complaining that the assistant referee had struck him with his elbow in the throat area.

Keane, though, offered no sympathy in his studio analysis. He called Robertson a "big baby", pointing out that the player grabbed the assistant referee first, and urged him to focus on defending and get on with the match.

Reopening the matter years later, with Robertson beside him, Keane began his remarks with a sarcastic disclaimer: "This is not an apology!".

He explained: "Players have to remember that sometimes we are in the studio for long hours, and the atmosphere can become a little quiet. Sometimes a player does something, and you get annoyed because of the length of the day".

"The rest of the pundits were not saying anything, and I would look at them and say: you have to say something. That is why I added the word baby for the last time," he added.

Robertson fired back, just as tongue-in-cheek: "I was not expecting an apology! The first two times were acceptable, but the third was overdoing it".

Hatzidakis was temporarily removed from officiating matches during the investigation into the incident, before the case was later closed.