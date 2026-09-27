Roy Keane believes Manchester City must be punished heavily for breaching the Premier League's financial rules. The English giants were found guilty by the independent commission on 114 of the 115 charges. According to The Telegraph, the verdict is now clear: ''Relegation for Manchester City'', the newspaper declared in a large headline this week. Keane believes consequences must follow.

The case centres on alleged financial breaches between 2008 and 2018. Throughout the legal battle, which has been running since 2024, City insisted they had 'irrefutable evidence' of their innocence, but according to The Telegraph, the independent commission has completely torn that position apart. The newspaper describes it as potentially 'the most far-reaching legal ruling ever in English football'.

Ahead of England v Spain, Rodri, who played for Manchester City until last summer, said the club's leadership had always told the players there had been no serious errors in financial matters. ''I have faith in the justice system and the innocence of the club,'' said the FC Barcelona midfielder at a press moment.

Between 2019 and 2026, Rodri was at Manchester City. The Spaniard won four league titles and fired the club to Champions League glory in 2023. Rodri became European champion in 2024 and world champion in 2026. After winning the European title, he also won the Ballon d'Or.

Speaking on ITV, Keane completely rejected Rodri's view. ''This has been going on for quite a while. I certainly do not agree with Rodri’s message. Manchester City deliberately chose to cheat. With everything they have won in recent years, they deserve to be punished,'' judged the former Manchester United midfielder.

Keane did not stop there. ''They cheated and have been found guilty. It is a bitter pill for Manchester City, who must now suffer the consequences. It was also huge news. It is no small thing that the club have been found guilty on 114 counts. That is shocking news,'' Keane said.