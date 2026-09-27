Roy Keane hits back harshly at Rodri: they are the ones who chose to cheat

Roy Keane has hit back at Rodri over the Spaniard's comments on the Manchester City case and the potential sanctions facing the club, insisting City must live with the findings of the investigation into their alleged financial breaches.

Speaking on ITV, the former Manchester United player and pundit dismissed Rodri's confidence that City would escape punishment. "It's about time, this has been going on for a long time," Keane said. "I certainly don't agree with Rodri's message. This was the club's decision, they are the ones who chose to cheat."

His comments follow media reports that the independent commission found City guilty of 114 out of 115 financial breaches. The sanctions have not yet been determined. City, for their part, insist the proceedings are ongoing, that important aspects of the case remain unsettled, and continue to reject the accusations.

"Whatever titles they have won in recent years, they deserve to be punished," Keane added, acknowledging how hard it will be to pin down the nature and scope of any sanction. Whatever form it takes, he stressed, City must face the consequences.

Keane did not hold back. "They cheated and were found guilty, and now they have to face the consequences. It is a shock that they were found guilty on this large number of charges," he said, a nod to the scale of a case that concerns financial breaches between 2009 and 2018.