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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Roy Keane attacks Palmer: He has a lot of bad habits

C. Palmer
Czechia vs England
Czechia
England
UEFA Nations League A
Everton vs Chelsea
Everton
Chelsea
Premier League
T. Tuchel
England
Czechia
Germany

Chelsea player refused to join the Three Lions

Roy Keane has torn into Cole Palmer, insisting the Chelsea star is not the player to take England to a higher level.

Asked about Palmer's absence before England's 3-2 defeat to Spain yesterday in the UEFA Nations League, the Manchester United legend said in televised comments: "Well, I think, whatever his injuries are, and if he really is injured... I watched his last match against Brentford, and if you think he is going to take England to a higher level and win titles, then forget about it."

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He continued: "I like Palmer, he is a talented lad, but he has far too many bad habits in my view."

The verdict landed just days after England manager Thomas Tuchel warned Palmer that he was missing "far too many chances".

Tuchel had called Palmer up to the UEFA Nations League squad after leaving him out of the World Cup last summer.

But the 24-year-old withdrew from the matches, alongside Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford and Tino Livramento. His absence proved the most controversial. He had played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's 3-0 defeat to Brentford only last week.

This marks the second time he has been called up to the England squad and then withdrawn since Tuchel took charge in 2025.

Palmer offered his own explanation during a live stream on "Twitch" last week: "I had one leg for 10 months." Yet he has featured in all seven of Chelsea's matches this season, six of them as a starter and five full matches (90 minutes).


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