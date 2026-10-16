Tebas accused the club's own broadcaster, on the social media platform X of using methods from the Nazi era, along with its leading figures. Real Madrid TV was at the centre of his criticism.

"Real Madrid's leadership conducts an orchestra of gatekeepers, and Real Madrid TV is their foremost representative. Their approach is always the same: they select the passages of play that interest them, repeat the mistakes, stoke mistrust and create enemies. This method is reminiscent of the propaganda mechanisms used by Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister: systematic repetition, the construction of enemies and the subordination of facts to the narrative," Tebas wrote in response to Real Madrid's conduct after the announcement of Vinicius Junior's four-match ban.

During last weekend's 1-0 win over Villarreal, the Brazilian once again lost his composure, pulling an opponent's hair in the build-up to his disallowed goal and rightly receiving a red card. He then went after referee Isidro Diaz, and Antonio Rüdiger had to lead him away. He is also alleged to have shoved a LaLiga employee on his way to the dressing room. Vinicius Jr. subsequently received two matches for his act of violence and two for his behaviour after the red card.

Just a day later, the Brazilian once again portrayed himself as a victim. On Instagram, he posted a montage of no fewer than eight incidents from different matches in which, in his view, his opponents should have been cautioned or sent off. "And the one who sees yellow and red is always Vinicius, a disgrace," he complained defiantly.

Jose Mourinho again suspects a conspiracy against Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior

Coach Jose Mourinho also once again suspected a conspiracy against Real because the league announced Vinicius's punishment immediately before the Champions League match at AS Roma. "May I ask you a question?" Jose Mourinho replied to a reporter at the press conference after the successful comeback at the Olimpico. "Is it normal for a player to find out two hours before a match that he has been banned for four matches? You don't have to answer me. Is that normal? Couldn't they have announced it just now or tomorrow morning? Did they absolutely have to do it while we were on our way to the stadium?"

Mourinho went further: "Things are done without shame. [...] You want to kill a player two hours before a match. That doesn't seem normal to me. But at this moment it does seem normal to me, because at this moment the cat is out of the bag."

Back in mid-September, after the 2-1 derby defeat against Atletico, Mourinho brought printed photographs to a press conference and claimed that Atletico should have had two players sent off for the incidents shown. Tebas subsequently responded to a media report that spoke of a "conspiracy" against Real by saying that one would have to "live in another galaxy" to believe such a thing: "It is more convenient to point to a conspiracy than to explain what really happened on the pitch."

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Why are Real Madrid constantly at odds with LaLiga chief Tebas?

Real had already called those earlier remarks from Tebas "unacceptable" in a statement. His comparison of the club's media operation with Goebbels prompted a much harsher response. In an official statement, Real are now calling for the league chief's resignation.

"Real Madrid consider it absolutely intolerable and extraordinarily serious that someone who holds two of the most responsible positions in Spanish football should draw a comparison with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club, its leadership and its television channel. The clarification that he is not referring to Nazi ideology does nothing to change the profoundly insulting, morally reprehensible and institutionally inappropriate nature of his remarks," the statement said. "Real Madrid therefore call for his immediate resignation as president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation."

Alongside Tebas's latest remarks, Real once again raised the Negreira case. The club accused the LaLiga chief of inaction over it and said that was why Real Madrid had approached UEFA.

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What is the "Negreira case" involving Real Madrid and Barcelona about?

At the heart of the Negreira case are payments of up to seven million euros made over many years by Barcelona to companies linked to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of the Spanish referees' committee. The Spanish judiciary is investigating whether Barcelona intended the payments to influence sporting outcomes. Barcelona deny any wrongdoing.

The dispute with LaLiga over Spanish refereeing had already escalated completely last year. In a strongly worded, four-page letter to the Spanish football federation in early February, Real spoke of "distortion of competition", "manipulation", "fraud" and a system that was "systematically" corrupt "from within" and needed reform from the ground up.

Following the letter, Tebas accused Real Madrid of a "victim mentality": "Now they have completely lost their minds. The aim is to discredit La Liga." LaLiga even filed a complaint against the club from the Spanish capital.

Despite the tasteless comparison, Real Madrid TV have left themselves open to criticism in recent years. Some of the channel's editorial stances have rightly drawn sharp criticism.

Before the cup final against Barca in April last year, Real Madrid TV's treatment of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea was disgraceful. Real Madrid published a video on the channel discussing several contentious decisions he had made against the club in the past. The channel also complained about Real's win rate in matches refereed by De Burgos Bengoetxea and calculated that Barca's was much higher. Real Madrid questioned his suitability for big matches, too.

De Burgos Bengoetxea broke down in tears at the press conference before the final and spoke of harassment his son had suffered at school as a result of the coverage.



