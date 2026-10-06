João Cancelo rolled on with his remarkable form for Portugal over the international break, scoring against Denmark and Norway. Those goals confirm his return to top form and strengthen his claim as one of the team's standout players, just as he prepares to force his way back into the Barcelona side.

Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" have unearthed a striking statistic about the full-back. Cancelo appears more effective in front of goal when Cristiano Ronaldo isn't alongside him, despite the pair having started together in 56 of his 77 senior caps.

Five of his 14 international goals have come in the 21 matches without Ronaldo. That gives him a goal every 4.2 games in the captain's absence, against one every 6.2 when they play together.

Figures aside, Cancelo didn't hesitate to praise Ronaldo, calling the skipper a symbol for Portugal. "He is our captain and the symbol of our national team," he said. "He is the best of all time. Everyone knows what he represents for Portugal and what he has given to this country."

He added: "I believe things will undoubtedly end in the best possible way. We all want to resolve the situation calmly and with the respect that Cristiano deserves," referring to the ongoing debate over the veteran's future with the national team.

A modest start, then an explosion

Cancelo's brilliance with Portugal follows a slow start to his season at Barcelona. He managed just 38 minutes across the first five La Liga games before being handed more room and rediscovering his influence.

Over the next two league matches, plus Barcelona's Champions League opener, he clocked up 258 minutes. In that spell he scored once and set up another.

His strong showing with Portugal makes his involvement with Barcelona look all the more vital. A brutal run of fixtures is coming, and Hansi Flick will need the best version of every player to meet the challenges ahead.