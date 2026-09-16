Ronaldo asked Our Lady of Fatima not to let Messi win the World Cup

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi goes beyond football. So much so that the weekly "Maria con te", published by the San Paolo Editorial Group, has put CR7 and his wife Georgina on the cover and revealed how the night before the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil between Argentina and Germany was eventful for him too.





THE REQUEST - The Portuguese forward prayed in front of a statue of Our Lady and asked for a special grace: that the Albiceleste, led by his long-time rival Lionel Messi, would lose to Germany. He got what he wanted when Gotze scored in the eighth minute of the second period of extra time.





FAITH - Back in May, the goalscorer said: "I go to church every week and I always thank the Lord for everything He gives me. I do not ask Him for anything, I only thank Him for protecting my family and my friends. I am Catholic, so I always try to thank Him for everything I have".



















