Ronaldo and Mane lead Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej: changes to Postecoglou's line-up!

Al-Nassr have named their starting line-up to face Al-Khaleej this Thursday evening in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. The Global Club want three more points to keep the heat on leaders Al-Hilal.

Ange Postecoglou's side lean on Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Senegal's Sadio Mane up front, with Portugal's Joao Felix and Abdullah Al-Hamdan in support. Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, chase a positive result against a title contender.

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Second in the Roshn League with 25 points from 10 matches, Al-Nassr arrive on the back of 8 wins and a single draw against one defeat. Al-Khaleej sit tenth on 12 points, picked up from 3 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats.

Al-Nassr changes from the Al-Faisaly clash

Postecoglou has freshened up the side that beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 last time out. Angelo Gabriel comes in for Samu Costa, Ayman Yahya replaces Awad Aman, and Mohamed Simakan takes over from Abdulelah Al-Amri. These changes remain subject to matching the official line-up published by the club before being finalised.

• Goalkeeper: Bento Matheus.

• Defence: Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Ayman Yahya.

• Midfield: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Joao Felix.

• Attack: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane.