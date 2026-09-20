Ronald Koeman junior full of emotion because of beautiful gesture in the 13th minute

Ronald Koeman junior was visibly emotional in the 13th minute of AZ v Telstar. The AFAS Stadion stood to applaud for a minute after the death of Bartina Koeman at the age of 65.

Bartina Koeman died last week after a long illness. "With intense sadness, but also with great pride and love, we say goodbye to my beautiful wife, our dearest mum and grandma," the family wrote on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photo of Ronald and Bartina Koeman.

Just a few days later, Ronald Koeman junior chose to play in the away game against AZ. "Under the circumstances, he is doing well," coach Henk Brugge told ESPN's cameras.

Brugge explained why the goalkeeper was still between the posts against AZ. "This week he has been able to find an outlet in football. And he was determined to play at all costs," the Telstar coach said.

He also said: "You try to do it as well as possible for him. Because what all of us want is not really that important at all. The most important thing is that Ronald's family and household can share a beautiful farewell together."

Earlier this season, Ronald Koeman junior scored twice from the penalty spot against SC Cambuur. Telstar snatched a point late on against the promoted Frisian side in a 2-2 draw.