Ron Jans wants to see Givairo Read in the Netherlands squad, as he said on NOS Studio Sport Voetbal. The former coach believes the 20-year-old Feyenoord player would be a good successor to Denzel Dumfries, and even a replacement.

"He does not dare say it, so I will. Surely it is ideal to call up Read now behind or alongside, or perhaps even as competition for, Dumfries," says Jans.

Last Sunday, Feyenoord thrashed PEC Zwolle 7-0 away from home. Read was a constant threat down the right and also produced three assists. Jans feels it is time for rejuvenation under the new national coach Xavi Hernández.

"I think it is an ideal moment. The results in the Nations League are not the most important thing, but rather that you are building again. Then you can also test young lads very nicely. There are quite a few who are putting themselves forward and he (Givairo Read, ed.) is not the only Feyenoord player, I think."

In Jans' view, space should be made for younger players. He says it should be fairly easy to tell experienced players they will play less or stay at home for once so the younger lads can be seen in action.

After the match against PEC Zwolle, Read was asked about the Netherlands. "If I keep this up, then hopefully I will be involved. But I find it difficult to say it myself." Whether Read will hear anything remains to be seen. "I know absolutely nothing. I do not get any emails from them either, because they always send it to the wrong email address."

So far, Read has never been called up for the Netherlands, though he has played for the youth teams. He made 19 appearances for the Netherlands Under-19s and only one for the Netherlands Under-21s.