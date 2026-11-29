Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Even as Roma dominate Monza at the Olimpico, they have reason for concern after Donyell "Bobby" Malen suffered a problem in the first half. The Dutch forward, who scored a goal and provided an assist in the opening 24 minutes, began limping after a heavy challenge as Roma broke forward with the score still 1-0.

Gasperini asked Malen to play on at least until half-time. The Dutchman repeatedly called for medical attention and asked to be substituted, but stayed on until the break. He left the pitch at the Olimpico limping and struggling to put weight on his left foot.

WHAT HAPPENED - In the 20th minute, as Roma built an attack from left to right, Manu Kone played a forward pass to the Dutchman. Goglichidze initially lost track of Malen, who controlled the ball and accelerated past him before the Georgian stopped him with a challenge.

The late challenge caught Malen with the studs around his Achilles tendon and ankle. The Dutchman stayed down in considerable pain and began limping shortly after taking off his boot and putting it back on.

Advertisement Advertisement

BLEEDING - Malen initially asked the bench for a replacement boot, then requested a heavy application of ice spray followed by a painkiller. He continued to limp. The bleeding cut caused him considerable discomfort when running and kicking the ball. He tried several times to shoot and sprint, but bent over soon afterwards as he struggled with the pain.

ASKED TO COME OFF IN THE 41ST MINUTE - The substitution came at half-time. Castro had been ready to come on in the 41st minute, when Malen sat down in the middle of the pitch and made it clear he wanted to be replaced. Gasperini instead asked him to keep going so Roma would not use up a substitution window before the break. They made the change between the two halves.