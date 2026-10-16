Roma: Gasperini announces the results of Koné and Dybala’s tests

After a 4-3 home defeat to Real Madrid, Roma return to league action against De Rossi's Genoa on Saturday. Ahead of the match, Gian Piero Gasperini spoke at a press conference today:









An update on Koné and Dybala's fitness.

"Koné's MRI scan showed a grade-one injury, not a particularly significant one. But he will still need the necessary recovery time, and we hope to have Koné back a little before the break. As for Dybala, there is nothing unusual. He definitely has fatigue in the gastrocnemius muscle of his calf, and we hope to have him back next week."

Could Pellegrini move back into midfield? And Castro?

"Yes, certainly. Given the shortage of players at the moment, that is definitely a role Pellegrini can fill. In the meantime, we will try to get de Roon and Cristante back too, hopefully in time for the Napoli match, otherwise for the one after that. Castro? In the last two matches, we went down to ten men in one, and in the other, the other night, the game unfolded as it did. But he is a talented lad who has already played in our league and done very well. So tomorrow will certainly be a good opportunity for him."

After Juventus beat Roma 3-2 in 2014, Garcia said that defeat had shown him the true quality of the squad. After a defeat like this against Real Madrid, have you seen the true quality of this squad?

"Yes, but without talking about the Serie A title or targets, because otherwise it becomes more complicated. This team have quality and have been showing it for months, because the results they have achieved are no accident. Recently we have had to play Inter, Como and Real Madrid, and in all those matches we showed our quality, even against such formidable opponents. Then, over the course of a match, unusual situations can arise or players can be unavailable. It varies: sometimes you go into certain matches with a full

Next matches ROM Serie A 14:45 GEN

squad

, other times with some players missing, and sometimes something unexpected happens, like Malen's sending-off. You might imagine a defender being sent off, but Malen being sent off is really hard to imagine. That is part of football. But we come away from these three matches with our belief strengthened that, if nothing unusual happens, we can compete with these teams."





How difficult is it for a manager to reconnect with the squad after a match like Wednesday's? How do you avoid the risk of a psychological setback?

"That risk exists, because the other night there was a psychological setback, probably at 3-2. In fact, definitely. That is something you have to work on and absolutely put right, especially because this team must not feel they have to win the Champions League, the Serie A title or anything else. This is a team who need to express themselves, full stop. And if you concede a goal, you cannot let your spirits drop. That is what I call it, because mentally you feel beaten and say: 'I could have won; now I'm not going to win.' What matters, in my view, is always the performance, always how you measure up against these teams. We know matches are decided in the closing minutes, but we decided them in our favour at Parma and against Atalanta, whereas we probably suffered in those moments against Inter, Juventus and Real Madrid. Clearly it is not a matter of physical fatigue but of mental strength. In those moments we can put things right through organisation, which broke down for the 3-2 goal, and then through a strong response. The other night, at a certain point, that response was probably a little lacking. Fortunately we play tomorrow, even though several players are unavailable. We face a team who may not have the stars we faced the other night, but who certainly have better organisation and are better at closing down, covering and occupying space. So it will be a different sort of challenge. Tomorrow, regardless of who plays, who does not play and who is missing, we need a strong squad. We need players who feel strong when they are called upon, because with this schedule we will not be able to play with the same team and the same players all the time, without making substitutions. Substitutions are necessary, because on Sunday at Como we played a half with ten men. It is understandable if someone is tired towards the end, especially if they have to mark Diomandé, then Vinicius, and then Endrick comes on. That is normal when you face these teams. We, too, need to expand the squad. Those who play tomorrow, perhaps someone like Castro, Mora or others who will certainly be used, need to develop the same confidence and strength, because competitions are played with a squad, with a team. And a team is not made up of eleven players, or even just fifteen or sixteen any more. In our case, the team must consist of at least twenty players. Increasingly, for better or worse, I don't know, when you play in these competitions and take part in the Champions League, as you can see with other teams too, you need a larger group of players. Because injuries happen, suspensions happen, some injuries keep players out for a month and others for a week, but in the meantime you play three matches. Tomorrow will be our third match in seven days, and Tuesday will be our fourth in ten days. That is how football has changed. So we either adapt or we suffer. But, returning to the responses I have seen, I also want to look at the good things and not just at how we conceded from a corner. Let's talk about that too; let's raise everyone's level a little. Let's develop the young players we have, who may have to help us to victory against Genoa tomorrow. Clearly it will not be an easy match, far from it. Even with a full squad, it would be a difficult match. The only thing that worries me a little tomorrow is that we really have very few options on the bench, so in some areas of the team we will have to get through the ninety minutes perhaps even with a Primavera player who could make his debut."

Is there a problem in the big matches? Why do these lapses keep happening?

"No, they are not lapses, as I said earlier. There is also an opponent who, just as we capitalise on certain situations in matches that we then turn around, have players capable of coming on and making the difference. The other night, Endrick changed the game with two headers. They were a couple of incidents, but they came in the most unexpected way: by causing us problems in the air from three corners. People can interpret it however they like. It is normal for certain teams to have those options. Gatti playing as a centre-forward, for example, caused us problems. He came on and scored the equaliser in a goalmouth scramble. But he has not done it only against us; I think it happened in another match too, though I cannot remember which one now. When matches reach their closing stages, many of these teams find a way to settle them like that. When there is no longer the chance or the ability to create through open play, they look for other solutions. But those goals count exactly the same as goals scored from open play. It is a fact that many of these teams manage to resolve various situations and matches that way. We manage to do it in a certain way against some teams, while we may suffer from it against others. We recognise that and will try to put it right in future."

Is there something you can work on?

"That is something we still have to do, certainly. But conceding three goals from consecutive corners in those circumstances... I had already seen three missed penalties last year, in the same incident, and I thought that was quite a record. The other night we surpassed ourselves."

On expanding the squad.

"I wanted to explain something, at the risk of someone saying I am complaining. That is not the point. The point is that teams who play in European competitions today, who play in the Champions League and face this kind of schedule, can no longer have a squad with the same number of players as they did a few years ago, five or six years ago. We can also draw on the youth academy; we will never play with ten men, don't worry. But in terms of numbers, for teams playing in European competitions, with the schedule as it is, it is now clear that you have to play so many matches that you need a bigger squad."