"I have been a coach for a long time and have spent most of that time working with young players," Danks said at a press conference on Friday, drawing on his years in youth development with the English FA.

With Vincent Kompany ill, Danks stood in for him and added: "What Lenny is going through right now is completely normal. Everyone expects and hopes that the path will lead straight to the top. But in reality it is like a rollercoaster: there are highs and lows, fluctuations in performance, moments of great confidence and moments of little confidence. We believe in him, stand behind him and encourage him to work hard."

Since his rapid breakthrough last autumn, the 18-year-old right winger's development has stalled. Various injury problems held him back in the second half of the season, and he ultimately missed the World Cup. Karl disappointed at the start of this season, but has recently shown signs of improvement and started twice in succession.

Uli Hoeneß and Max Eberl critical of Lennart Karl

In Wednesday's 6-1 win against 1. FC Magdeburg, Karl played a fine through ball in the build-up to Michael Olise's goal for 1-0 and set up the 4-1 goal. "In the last two games, he has shown some really positive signs. He has worked hard, carried out his defensive duties for the team very well and shown moments of real quality," Danks said. Karl has played 443 minutes across 11 appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Next matches FCB Bundesliga 13:30 BVB

Several club bosses have recently criticised Karl, particularly over his behaviour off the pitch and on social media. Honorary president Uli Hoeneß announced that he would have a "serious conversation" with Karl. Sporting director Max Eberl spoke of "one or two missteps" after the Magdeburg game and said: "Lenny has to show on the pitch that he is coming out of this slump." Karl is likely to come on only as a substitute in Saturday's Bundesliga top match against Borussia Dortmund (6.30pm).