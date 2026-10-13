A press report has revealed that Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez has taken an important step towards a move to Barcelona in the coming period.
Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez (26) recently decided to end his professional relationship with his agent, Fernando Hidalgo, and several offers have landed to replace him.
According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the change is well under way. Pablo Barquero, the agent of Barcelona player Rodri, has emerged as the most convincing option for Alvarez and his family, and the deal should be wrapped up soon.
Other names came into the frame, among them former footballer Javier Pastore, who represents his close friend Enzo Fernandez, and even Jorge Mendes, who had previously explored the possibility of adding the Argentine striker to his list of clients.
Julian, though, appears to have settled on Barquero, a man he gets on well with.
That relationship dates back to their time together at Manchester City, where he met Rodri and the pair grew close.
Trust is the key. Julian sees Barquero as an experienced, seasoned operator, and a more discreet one too.
It was Barquero who engineered Rodri's move to Barcelona this summer, despite negotiations with Real Madrid. That step brings the Argentine closer to the Catalan club.
Barcelona, in fact, are Julian Alvarez's preferred destination. Last summer he made no secret of his desire to leave Atletico Madrid to fulfil that dream, even if he never publicly named the Catalan side.
The decision to change agent follows an extremely difficult summer on the professional front, one filled with negotiations and a failed attempt to move to Barcelona.
That deal fell through and hit the player hard, both professionally and personally. The handling of that period is believed to be one of the factors that pushed "the Spider" to part ways with Hidalgo and look for a new way to manage his future.
An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.
Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.
At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.
My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.
On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.
There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.
Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.
My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:
– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?
– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona
– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League
– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title
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