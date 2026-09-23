Rodri on the Madrid derby controversy: refereeing mistakes don't decide a 38-game league

Rodri, the Spain captain and Barcelona's new star, has opened up on the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding his future. He confirmed that Real Madrid did everything in their power to sign him last summer, an admission that could reignite the rivalry between the two arch-rivals.

The comments came in an exclusive interview with media personality Juanma Castaño on the popular programme "El Partidazo de COPE", filmed inside the Spain camp. Rodri touched on his move to Barcelona, his strong chances of winning the Ballon d'Or and the truth about Real Madrid's negotiations.

Praise for Real Madrid's management

On his prospects of joining Real Madrid in the summer, Rodri did not deny the extent of the Madrid interest. He praised the way the club handled the situation.

"Real Madrid showed great interest in me from the start, and they behaved perfectly," Rodri said frankly. "They did everything in their power to sign me. I spoke with people there who conveyed to me their enthusiasm and their strong desire for me to join them, and that is what made my final decision even harder."

Few names loom larger on the global stage right now. A sensational summer switch to Barcelona, persistent Ballon d'Or chatter and Real Madrid's pursuit have made Rodri the talk of Spanish football.

Defending the referees

The Spain captain also waded into the refereeing controversy that overshadowed the recent match between Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid.

"I do not know whether Koke could have pulled his foot away or not, but the foul he committed against Kang-in definitely deserves a red card," he said.

In defence of the officials, he added: "Regardless of that incident, referees may make mistakes in a match, but their mistakes cannot be compared with a full season of 38 matches. Saying that the referees want Barcelona to win the league harms football a great deal."

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His parting message was a calm one: "There is nothing wrong with supporting your club and defending it, but only up to a point. In the end, we are all human and we make mistakes."