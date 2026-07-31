Robin van Persie named for special role in Dutch football

Hedwiges Maduro has backed Robin van Persie as the new head coach of the Netherlands national team. With an experienced coach alongside him, that is an interesting option, he said in conversation with Sportnieuws.nl.

Maduro does not see Michael Reiziger as the right candidate. ''I don't know whether that is going to be a success. That is difficult to say. If they go for an interim coach, then I think it will more likely be Ruud van Nistelrooij. He is really a figurehead and he is already part of the Netherlands national team's staff.''

The former Netherlands international then puts forward an option that has barely been mentioned. ''I haven't heard Robin van Persie's name yet either. You can easily put him forward as a figurehead with Dick Advocaat alongside him. Why not? The two of them work very well together, as has become clear.''

At the national team, Van Persie would be working with the best players. ''There Van Persie can work with the best players. He has a vision that fits with that. The Netherlands players can carry that out more easily than the players of Heerenveen or Feyenoord'', Maduro adds in his analysis of the head coach position.

Arne Slot was long in the frame at the KNVB. The former Feyenoord and Liverpool manager is focusing on club football for the time being and will not take the head coach role for now.

On Slot, Maduro said: ''For now, he still needs to stay at a club. He is still too big a manager and has the hunger to show himself somewhere else as well. He is a development coach and needs to be on the training ground every day. That is precisely his strength''.

The KNVB want to appoint a head coach quickly. Their search started at the end of June, when Ronald Koeman stepped down after the Netherlands' last-16 exit at the World Cup.