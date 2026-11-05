Mancini names 31-man Italy squad: Fresh faces included for Nations League clashes with France and Belgium

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Roberto Mancini has signaled a bold new era for the Azzurri by naming several uncapped starlets in his latest 31-man Italy squad. As the national team prepares for high-stakes Nations League encounters against France and Belgium, the manager has balanced established veterans with a wave of exciting young talent.

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Next generation takes centre stage

In a clear signal of intent regarding the future of the Italian national team, Mancini has integrated a significant number of fresh faces into his 31-man roster for the November international break. The selection highlights the manager's commitment to scouting the peninsula's burgeoning talent, with call-ups handed to Alphadjo Cisse, Simone Lontani, and Riccardo Cassano. These inclusions follow Mancini's previous camp where he evaluated 34 players, showing a gradual narrowing of his options while maintaining a pathway for youth.

The squad list also features Como’s Mattia Liberali and Paris FC attacker Luca Koleosho, both of whom will be eager to earn their first senior caps. This youth-centric approach comes at a critical juncture as Italy looks to secure its standing in the Nations League.

Azzurri status in the Nations League

Another intriguing inclusion is Honest Ahanor of Crystal Palace. While the defender earned two caps during friendly fixtures under Silvio Baldini back in June, he is yet to make his debut in a competitive international environment. Ahanor was part of the September setup but did not see the pitch, eventually returning to the Under-21 side to assist in their European Championship qualification efforts.

The stakes for the upcoming week could not be higher for Italy as they aim to leapfrog their rivals at the top of the standings. Currently, the Azzurri occupy second place in their Nations League group with seven points from four matches - trailing leaders France (10 points), while holding a narrow lead over third-placed Belgium (six points) and winless Turkiye at the bottom. Italy will host Les Bleus in Milan on Thursday, November 12, in what promises to be a repeat of their high-octane encounter in Paris last month. Following the home fixture, Mancini’s men will travel to face Belgium on Sunday, November 15.

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Familiar faces and injury blows

Despite the influx of new players, the core of the team remains largely intact. Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to lead from the back, joined by reliable defensive pillars Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori. In midfield, the established trio of Nicolo Barella, Sandro Tonali, and Federico Dimarco have all retained their spots.

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However, the squad is not without its setbacks. Napoli captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo is a notable absentee after suffering an injury during his club's recent 2-0 loss to Juventus, where he was withdrawn at the half-time interval. On a more positive note, Marco Palestra returns to the international fold. The defender has recently broken back into the Chelsea first team after an injury-plagued start to the Premier League season, providing Mancini with more depth in the full-back positions.

Complete Italy squad list

The goalkeeping department is comprised of Marco Carnesecchi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Guglielmo Vicario. Defensively, Mancini has opted for Ahanor, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco, Daniele Ghilardi, Michael Kayode, Gianluca Mancini, Palestra, and Giorgio Scalvini. The midfield selection is extensive, featuring Barella, Cassano, Issa Doumbia, Nicolo Fagioli, Davide Frattesi, Lontani, Niccolo Pisilli, Samuele Ricci, Alessandro Romano, and Tonali.

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Leading the line, the attack boasts Nicolo Cambiaghi, Alphadjo Cisse, Francesco Pio Esposito, Sebastiano Esposito, Luca Koleosho, Mattia Liberali, Gianluca Scamacca, Antonio Vergara, and Nicolo Zaniolo.