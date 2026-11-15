Rice: I was moved by Yamal's gesture with my son

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England midfielder Declan Rice of Arsenal praised the conduct of Spain and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal towards his son after the latest match between England and Spain, which ended in a 3-2 win for Spain at Wembley Stadium, in the UEFA Nations League.

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The Metropolitano stadium is preparing to host a new match between Spain and England on Sunday evening in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League.

Back and knee tendon problems kept the English player off the pitch. Even so, after the first match he brought his son into the dressing room to meet the Spanish star.

After that picture the Barcelona star agreed to take with his son, the English midfielder reflected on the gesture: "That was really nice, it is something I appreciate as a father. I know he has a younger brother he takes care of, so I think this behaviour is natural for him. This gesture really touched me."

Rice went on to describe his son's "obsession" with the Barcelona winger in remarks reported by the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo": "I told him that he would be playing against him, and he kept asking me why I would be facing Lamine."

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Lamine Yamal and Declan Rice have crossed paths just once in their careers, in the final of Euro 2024, which Spain won 2-1 in Berlin.

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Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG

Yamal teed up Nico Williams with a decisive assist before making way in the 89th minute. Rice started and lasted the full match.

Today the two teams meet again at the Metropolitano in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League, a decisive clash to settle top spot in Group Three.

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Spain arrive unbeaten on 15 points. England, by contrast, lost the away match against "La Roja" at Wembley 3-2 on the opening day of the group stage.

Thomas Tuchel's men sit on 12 points and must win to knock the World Cup and European champions off the summit, a result that would hand them home advantage in the Nations League quarter-final. A draw is enough for Spain to stay top.