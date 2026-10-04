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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-TRAINING-RIBERYAFP
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Ribéry on the 2013 Ballon d'Or: what more could I have done?

F. Ribery
C. Ronaldo
L. Messi
France
Portugal
Argentina

The French star feels disappointed

Franck Ribéry used his visit to the Trento Sports Festival in northern Italy this weekend to reopen an old wound: his bitter failure to win the 2013 Ballon d'Or, despite a stunning season with Bayern Munich.

Now 43, the former France international still carries that frustration. But he is readying himself for a new career in the dugout.

Some wounds never heal, and Ribéry admits as much. Bitterness lingers whenever he thinks back to missing out on the 2013 Ballon d'Or.

A brilliant campaign with Bayern had convinced him the prize was his. Instead he finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, a result that still feels unjust to him thirteen years on.

Speaking at the Trento Sports Festival, in comments reported by the "RMC Sport" network, Ribéry said: "2013 was my golden year."

"I was the best player in the German league and in Europe," he added. "Perhaps I deserved the Ballon d'Or. Not winning it was painful. It was a disappointment. I have no difficulty admitting that. It was a magical season, I won everything, and I delivered an excellent performance with Bayern Munich and the national team. What more could I have done?"

Ribéry hung up his boots in October 2022 after a final spell at Salernitana, then joined the Italian club's coaching staff until March 2024. He has completed his coaching qualifications since and now feels ready to start afresh as a manager.

"I realised that I have changed my job," he continued. "For me, managing the team, empathy and the relationship with the players will be matters of the utmost importance. This comes before line-ups and tactics. I had many great coaches, such as Heynckes and Ancelotti, as well as Nicola and Iachini. I learned something from each of them. I would like to play attacking football. My team must win the ball back quickly and look for a goal straight away. In Europe, I am a big admirer of Bayern Munich under Kompany."

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