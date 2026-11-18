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Five goals in two internationals, a lightning hat-trick inside 12 minutes and a smile long absent from the face of one of Real Madrid's biggest stars: this is how Vinicius Junior chose to answer his critics, after a start to the season that fell far short of expectations and left his future and standing at Real Madrid facing growing questions.

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Vinicius had looked incapable of rediscovering his spark in the Spanish capital. He came back from the latest international break a different player, scoring twice against Japan despite Brazil's 3-2 defeat, then putting three past Singapore in a crushing 7-0 win.

Plenty dismissed it as a fleeting revival against opponents lacking the defensive strength he faces every week in Europe. But other signs suggest his return deserves to be taken more seriously, not least his frank admissions about why his form dipped and his clear promise to recover his best.

So is Vinicius's crisis really over? Or does the Brazilian need more than five international goals to prove the old, fearsome Vinicius is back?

From the top of the world to a muddled start to the season: what happened to Vinicius?

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Vinicius's slump wasn't just a temporary drop in goals. A combination of circumstances took him a long way from the player Real Madrid fans were used to watching.

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He'd finished the previous season with more than 20 goals, yet the winger began this campaign under heavy pressure. His future had become a talking point across the European press, with links to the Premier League and, specifically, interest from Arsenal.

Vinicius took his time over a contract renewal before signing a new long-term deal with Real Madrid last August. He later admitted that the number of clubs chasing him, and the debate over his future, put him under mental pressure that affected his start to the season.

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That wasn't the only problem. His performances drew criticism too: one goal and three assists in 12 appearances for Real Madrid, figures that match neither his ability nor his status among world football's leading stars.

Then came 10 October. Vinicius saw red against Villarreal for pulling the hair of their player Nathan Saliva, and was hit with a four-match La Liga ban for the incident and his protests towards the referee.

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He missed important fixtures as a result, including the Clasico against Barcelona, and found himself out of the picture just when he badly needed to regain match rhythm and self-belief.

Unusual admissions: Vinicius reveals the secret behind his decline

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Arguably the most important moment of his comeback came before any of his five goals for Brazil. At the press conference ahead of the Singapore match, he chose to admit publicly what had been behind his dip in form.

He hadn't prepared properly after the 2026 World Cup, he explained. Brazil went out early, beaten by Norway in the round of 16, and that left a significant psychological mark on him and his teammates.

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Vinicius said he used his holiday to rest and spend more time with his family, but admitted he trained less than in previous years, which may have affected his start with Real Madrid.

He was open, too, about the pressure surrounding his contract renewal and other clubs' interest in signing him. Those matters, he stressed, occupied his thoughts and affected his concentration.

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He didn't try to excuse his decline entirely. Instead, he acknowledged that he's human, makes mistakes and tries to learn from them. He pointed to how hard it is to sustain an exceptional level over many years, citing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the foremost examples of consistency.

What really caught the eye was his reference to last season, when he had scored only five goals by December before finishing the campaign with more than 20.

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Vinicius said he was still preparing and improving, before adding a line brimming with confidence: "At the decisive moment of the season, I am always there."

Five goals under Ancelotti: has Vinicius found what he was looking for?

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His most convincing answer came on the pitch. He rediscovered his scoring touch during the latest international break, netting five goals in two consecutive matches for Brazil.

Brazil lost 3-2 to Japan, but the Real Madrid winger scored both of their goals and showed a different attacking edge. Against Singapore he went further, with a hat-trick in the 8th, 14th and 20th minutes of the emphatic 7-0 win.

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It was Vinicius's first hat-trick in a Brazil shirt, and it came at a crucial time for a player trying to rebuild his self-belief after a long spell of struggle.

And there's an irony in the role Carlo Ancelotti is playing in bringing back the best version of Vinicius.

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The Italian deserves much of the credit for the player's development at Real Madrid. During his previous spell at the club, he turned Vinicius from a talented winger who relied heavily on pace and dribbling into one of the most influential forwards in European football.

Now Ancelotti seems to be getting the best out of him again, only this time from the dugout as Brazil head coach.

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The numbers show the extent of that influence. Vinicius is now Brazil's top scorer of the Ancelotti era, with 13 goals in 20 matches under the Italian.

For Vinicius, it's not just about goals. It's about feeling like the player who makes the difference again, and knowing he remains one of his country's most important weapons ahead of the challenges to come.

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Still, nobody should overstate this revival. Singapore didn't offer the kind of defensive test that awaits him in the Champions League, and scoring against Japan doesn't on its own erase all the question marks over his performances for Real Madrid.

Mourinho and the real test: will the revival carry over to Madrid?

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Now comes the hardest part of the story. The five international goals have handed Vinicius an enormous morale boost, but they won't end his crisis on their own unless he turns that confidence into consistent performances for Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho has an important opportunity to benefit from his Brazilian winger's return. Vinicius has served his suspension and is available for La Liga again from the match against Celta Vigo on 21 November.

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He won't necessarily walk straight back into the line-up, though. Yan Diomande took advantage of his absence with some impressive performances, and scored the winner against Villarreal in the match in which Vinicius was sent off.

That could make the battle for the left-wing spot more complicated, especially if Diomande keeps performing at this level. Mourinho, meanwhile, expects Vinicius to recover his attacking impact and commit to the team's demands.

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The Brazilian has to prove he can beat defenders one on one again, create chances for his teammates and move effectively off the ball, rather than simply scoring when space opens up.

He must also master the mental and emotional side of his game. His behaviour has caused problems on more than one occasion that affected his appearances, and the red card against Villarreal was a clear example.

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There are grounds for optimism, though. Vinicius has the history and the ability to come back. He isn't a player who needs to prove his talent from scratch, but a star who has already reached the summit of European football and knows exactly what it takes to stay there.

Revival or mirage? The answer lies in the coming matches

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What happened with Brazil could well be the genuine start of Vinicius regaining his self-belief, especially as the five goals followed his admission of his mistakes and a clear account of what had hurt his form.

Declaring him back to his fearsome best is premature, though. Shining in two internationals is one thing. Maintaining that level against Europe's elite over many long months is quite another.

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The real test isn't the goals against Japan and Singapore. It's whether he can win back his place at Real Madrid, force Mourinho to rely on him and end the debate that has surrounded his future and performances in recent months.

Vinicius has offered the first proof that he hasn't lost his talent. Perhaps he only needed to regain his self-belief and reorder his priorities. Now he must show that what happened during the international break was more than a fleeting flash.

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The fearsome Vinicius has bared his teeth again with Brazil. Europe is waiting for the bigger proof in a Real Madrid shirt.