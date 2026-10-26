Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Parma Calcio v Cremonese - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Christian Guinin
Translated by

Return to Germany? RB Leipzig apparently pursuing former Bayern Munich talent

Bundesliga
A. Licina
Transfers
Serie A
Bayern Munich
RB Leipzig
Juventus
Cremonese

At the start of the year, Adin Licina left Bayern Munich and moved to Italy. Now the 19-year-old could return to Germany.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, versatile attacker Licina is on Bundesliga club RB Leipzig's radar. The Saxony side are keeping a close eye on him as they consider a winter signing.

Licina has been under contract with Juventus Turin since January 2026. Last summer, he joined second-division side US Cremonese on loan to get playing time. He has three goal involvements in nine competitive appearances there, with two goals and one assist.

Before moving to Italy's record champions, Licina was under contract with Bayern Munich and progressed through every youth team, from the Under-17s and Under-19s to the reserves. He never made a first-team appearance.

The 19-year-old left the Munich club at the time because he saw no prospects there and wanted a fresh start with Juventus in Italy. At the Old Lady, though, he played only for the Under-20s and the second team. He recorded one goal and one assist in 13 competitive appearances in the third-tier Serie C.

Although a Germany Under-19 international, Licina could also play for Montenegro. He has made 31 appearances for Germany's youth teams so far, scoring four goals.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google