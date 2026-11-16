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Al Nassr v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images
Magdy Obaid
Translated by

Return draws near: Al-Qadsiah await their top scorer before Al-Nassr clash

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In welcome news for Al-Qadsiah supporters, the Saudi side's Italian striker Mateo Retegui has begun working with the ball in preparation for his return to full-group training after the current break. The step brings closer the return of the top scorer, who has been absent during the most important stretch of the season and whose absence has caused considerable concern within the club.

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Retegui has started working with the ball, according to sources at Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", after making significant progress in his treatment and rehabilitation programme. His return looks very close, and the medical staff are confident he can get back on the pitch quickly.

The coaching staff have yet to decide whether Retegui will face the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli on Tuesday week in the fifth round of the AFC Champions League Elite, the same source said. They want to assess his physical readiness before making a final call.

The fitness coach is concentrating on getting him back for the match against Al-Nassr in round 14 of the Roshn Saudi League on 4 December. Al-Qadsiah see that fixture as one of the most important of their season. It could shape the race for top spot.

The Italian international striker has missed Al-Qadsiah's recent matches after suffering a thigh muscle injury against Al-Riyadh on 29 October. It kept him out for weeks and robbed the team of their most important attacking weapon at a crucial time.

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Al-Qadsiah have tried to cover for him, but they've clearly missed their top scorer, particularly in games that needed someone to make the difference in front of goal. His return is welcome news for the coaching staff and supporters alike.

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Al-Qadsiah sit second in the Roshn League with 28 points, two behind leaders Al-Hilal. In the continental competition they're fifth in the "West" group on eight points. Every game from here feels like a final.

After the break they head to Dubai to face Shabab Al-Ahli on 24 November, host Al-Fayha in the league on the 27th, then travel to Riyadh to take on Al-Nassr.

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The Shabab Al-Ahli game is a significant test in the AFC Champions League Elite, with the team looking to climb the group and edge closer to the later rounds. Even a few minutes from Retegui would matter.

Al-Fayha, meanwhile, offer a chance to keep the pressure on Al-Hilal in the league and protect the two-point gap before the big showdown with Al-Nassr.

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So will Retegui be ready for Shabab Al-Ahli, or will the coaching staff decide not to risk him and wait for Al-Nassr? The coming days will tell. What is certain is that getting back on the ball marks the real start of his comeback, and Al-Qadsiah are preparing to welcome back their top scorer when they need him more than ever.

Written byMagdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

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