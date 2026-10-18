A 3-3 draw settled the reserve-team Clasico between Real Madrid and their visitors Barcelona, in the Spanish women's first division.

The point left very different impressions on the two sides. Real Madrid have picked up just two points in five rounds and sit bottom of the division. Barcelona are three places and four points better off, though still a long way from the leading positions they have grown used to occupying in recent seasons.

Reviewing the main talking points, the newspaper Marca noted that Barcelona landed two blows on the hosts in the first half. They went ahead in the seventh minute, and after Oyiane San Martin drew Real level in the 15th, they soon restored the lead.

Real Madrid flipped it with a ferocious start to the second half. Pia Felizt and Raquel Zuazo both struck inside four minutes.

With 20 minutes left, the Catalan side levelled again. That was the goal that settled the encounter at 3-3.

It was the fifth Clasico between the two reserve sides, with the previous meetings bringing two Real Madrid wins, one Barca victory and two draws.

Today's draw, on Sunday, sets up a rematch on 24 January at the Johan Cruyff sports city.