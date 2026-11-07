René van der Gijp has seen enough and draws a conclusion about Ajax

Ajax thrashed FC Midtjylland 1-6 on Thursday evening. The Amsterdam side's display caught René van der Gijp's eye on Vandaag Inside.

"You really don't score six goals just like that," Van der Gijp began. "You can say the opposition were down to ten men, but then you don't have to play football any more. You can all stand around your own penalty area. Let them try to break through."

Van der Gijp praised Ajax for playing until the final minute in Denmark. Their performance convinced him the club are getting back on track.

"I've seen Ajax play a few times now, at home too, and they really are on their way back. They really are closing the gap again. I'd really like that myself. For us to be able to watch three teams and see what happens right up to the final matchday," he said, referring to the title race with PSV and Feyenoord.

Everything went Ajax's way against Midtjylland. Marcos Leonardo scored the Amsterdam side's sixth goal late in the match.

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"Maybe that lad needed it," said Johan Derksen. "He was happy!" Van der Gijp replied. "He made it 1-6; you don't need to be that happy about it, haha."

Ajax have clearly found their rhythm, but they need to beat FC Twente this weekend to look back on the past few weeks with real satisfaction. The match at the Grolsch Veste kicks off on Sunday at 14:30.