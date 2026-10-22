Juventus drew 2-2 with Stade Rennes in Thursday evening's Europa League clash. Luciano Spalletti's side came from behind thanks to a penalty from Nick Woltemade, who took the ball off team-mate Randal Kolo Muani. Jhon Lucumí thought he had won it late on, but VAR ruled out his goal for offside.

After just five minutes, Juventus were ahead. Nick Woltemade played Zeki Çelik through, and the Turkish defender finished coolly past Brice Samba when one-on-one: 1-0.

Rennes weren't rattled and drew level in the 15th minute. Mousa Al Tamari met Brandon Reynolds's cross and beat Federico Gatti: 1-1. Juventus went straight back on the attack, but Brice Samba saved Gatti's header to keep it level.

Soon after, Weston McKennie had a huge chance to restore Juventus' lead. Samba saved the American's first effort before McKennie struck the post with the rebound. At the other end, Guglielmo Vicario stopped a dangerous attempt from Mahamadou Nagida.

Rennes had the chance to turn the match on its head just before half-time. After a handball in the penalty area, referee Morten Krogh pointed to the spot, and VAR confirmed the decision. Boulaye Dia sent Vicario the wrong way from 12 yards: 1-2.

Booed after falling behind, Juventus faced growing discontent after the break. Rennes remained dangerous, and Vicario stopped another effort from Al Tamari. After an hour, Spalletti replaced Gatti with Nicolás González and switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

A few minutes later, a handball by Reynolds gave Juventus a penalty. Kolo Muani looked ready to take it, but Woltemade took the ball and made it clear to his team-mate that he wanted the penalty. The Frenchman agreed, and Woltemade scored in the 67th minute (2-2) before Kolo Muani and others embraced him.

Late on, Spalletti brought on Jérémie Boga and Lucumí, among others, and the latter thought he had scored the winner in the 88th minute. After a poorly cleared set piece, Lucumí scored via Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal, sending the Allianz Stadium into raptures. VAR spotted an offside and disallowed the goal, cutting the celebrations short and leaving the score at 2-2 in Turin.