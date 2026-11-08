Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Nick Woltemade had a breakthrough in Juventus Turin's 2:2 league draw away to AC Florenz on Sunday evening.

In his ninth Serie A match, the Germany international striker scored his first goal in the competition, a temporary equaliser that made it 1:1 in the 32nd minute.

Randal Kolo Muani, a former Frankfurt player, created the goal with a fine individual run. Woltemade, the former Bremen and Stuttgart player, met Kolo Muani's pass from ten metres out and finished coolly with a clever shot.

Woltemade looks dejected as he is substituted despite first league goal

For Juve, Woltemade's goal mattered too. Mateo Pellegrino had put the hosts ahead from a corner in the 4th minute. Alieu Njie then caught Woltemade and his team-mates cold at the start of the second half, making it 2:1 for Fiorentina in the 54th minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Woltemade looked dejected as he went off shortly afterwards. Edon Zhegrova replaced the 24-year-old German in the 57th minute. Juventus equalised again when centre-back Bremer headed in from a corner to make it 2:2 in the 66th minute.

Related Topics

Despite a turbulent closing spell, neither side scored again. The draw leaves Juve, the Italian record champions, seventh in the table, with the gap to the leading group growing. Leaders Lazio Rom are already eleven points clear of them.

Nick Woltemade not selected for DFB team after difficult start at Juventus

On loan from Newcastle United to Juventus since the beginning of September, Woltemade has struggled in Italy and is often criticised. His mixed performances in recent weeks have cost him his place in the DFB team: Germany coach Jürgen Klopp has not selected him for the upcoming November internationals in Serbia and against the Netherlands.

Getty Images

Advertisement

Klopp nevertheless offered Woltemade encouragement, saying he was "on the right track. He is lacking a little in outright goal threat. The development and continuation of play are there. And so, of course, no door is closed. It was a difficult decision for us, but sometimes form trumps everything else," Klopp said.

Although Sunday evening brought Woltemade his first Serie A goal, he had already scored several times for Juve in another competition. The 14-cap international has scored three goals and provided two assists in four Europa League appearances so far this season.