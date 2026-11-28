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An internal review of the refereeing decisions in Al-Ahli's clash with Al-Nassr has produced a surprise over one of the key moments of the match. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation's main Referees Committee concluded that the penalty awarded to the Jeddah side during their 3-1 win should not have been given.

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Al-Ahli's 67th-minute penalty should never have been given. That's the verdict the Referees Committee, headed by Swiss official Manuel Navarro, delivered to Saudi Pro League referees during a session reviewing refereeing incidents, according to sources cited by the newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah".

Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Al-Ahli defender Merih Demiral had come together inside the box. Argentine VAR official Salome Di Iorio then stepped in and asked his compatriot Facundo Tello, the on-field referee, to check the monitor. Tello pointed to the spot.

England's Ivan Toney converted to put Al-Ahli 2-1 up, and they kicked on to win 3-1. The committee's later assessment, however, went against the match referee's call.

Committee's stance on Demiral's disallowed goal

The committee did back Tello on one key call. Turkish defender Merih Demiral had a goal for Al-Ahli ruled out in the 30th minute, and the panel judged that the referee got that decision right.

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The sources added that the committee showed both incidents to the referees as part of an internal assessment and put the two decisions to a vote. Most backed the on-field referee in both cases, even though the committee's final assessment ruled Al-Ahli's penalty incorrect.

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The review is bound to stir debate. The penalty came at an important moment and helped put Al-Ahli ahead in a game they eventually won by two goals.

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Two penalties in an exciting encounter

The match, postponed from the ninth round, featured two penalties. Al-Nassr got the first, but Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo missed it. Al-Ahli got the second and Ivan Toney made no mistake, before the Jeddah side went on to win 3-1.

The committee's assessment has thrust the game's refereeing back into the spotlight, particularly the penalty Toney scored for Al-Ahli's second goal. The final result, though, stands.