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Barcelona's La Liga trip to Deportivo La Coruña on Sunday left plenty of refereeing decisions to argue over.

The visitors took on Deportivo at the Riazor on Sunday evening on matchday 14.

Goals, missed chances and contentious calls: this one had the lot.

Lamine Yamal put Barcelona ahead in the second minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit back in the ninth.

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Barcelona's players surrounded the officials in protest, insisting the Gabonese had fouled Cubarsi.

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Iturralde Gonzalez, refereeing expert for radio station "Cadena SER" and newspaper "AS", was unmoved: "There is nothing there. The goal is good."

Barcelona wanted a penalty just before half-time for a handball by Aubameyang. The referee gave nothing, and VAR didn't intervene.

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Iturralde felt Barcelona should have had a penalty.

He explained: "There is a movement of the hand towards the ball, so Barcelona deserved a penalty."

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Barcelona's players claimed for two more penalties in the second half.

The first came when Gordon went down, the second for a possible stamp on Lamine Yamal inside the box. The referee saw nothing in either. Neither did Iturralde, who insisted Barca deserved a penalty on neither occasion, saying: "Nothing."