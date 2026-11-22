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A refereeing expert has given his view on Barcelona's first goal in their match against Villarreal on Sunday evening in La Liga.

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Barcelona claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday evening in the 13th round of La Liga.

Villarreal struck twice inside seven minutes. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a powerful strike past Joan García, and Tani Oluwaseyi added a second in the seventh with a thunderbolt.

Gerard Martín pulled one back in the 57th minute. Barça took a corner quickly, and Gerard powered a header into the net from an excellent cross.

Villarreal's players protested to referee Alejandro Hernández Hernández, insisting the corner that led to the goal wasn't legitimate.

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In their view, Cancelo's shot had struck the post and then gone out of play, so it was never a corner. VAR, they argued, should have stepped in.

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Iturralde González, refereeing expert for the newspaper "AS" and radio station "Cadena SER", said Barcelona took the corner quickly to avoid a VAR review of the incident.

He explained: "Corners are currently allowed to be taken quickly. But it should not be like that. And this will not change. It should not be possible to break the rule in this way."

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A thrilling victory

Barcelona served up one of the most exciting matches of the season. Two goals down against Villarreal, they hit three in the second half to lead 3-2, turning an early nightmare into a thrilling remontada at Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

Barcelona went into the match chasing another win to strengthen their position in the title race. Instead, Villarreal punished the hosts' defensive errors to score twice in the first seven minutes, before Flick began a comeback that three second-half goals completed.

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The numbers show just how dominant Barcelona were. They had 71% of possession to Villarreal's 29% and took 29 shots at goal, against just four from the visitors.

Barcelona's expected goals reached 3.22. Villarreal managed just 0.16, and the hosts created eight clear-cut chances to their opponents' one.

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Nine of Barcelona's shots were on target, compared with two for Villarreal, and they racked up 48 touches in the opposition box. The visitors had just two.

Barcelona also took ten corners and made 21 key passes. Villarreal, as of the latest statistics update, hadn't won a single corner all game.

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A crowd of 59,034 at Spotify Camp Nou witnessed one of the most exciting spells of the game as their team turned a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 lead.

Barcelona refused to buckle after the early shock. Pedri, Fermín and Yamal shone in an exceptional second-half attacking display as the hosts turned the tables on Villarreal, and the dramatic win restored their three-point lead over closest pursuers Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.