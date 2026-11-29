Refereeing expert Gamal El-Ghandour has settled the debate over whether Al-Ahli should have been awarded a penalty against Al-Taawoun in the meeting between the two sides in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League.
Al-Ahli beat Al-Taawoun 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium, extending their winning run in the Roshn Saudi League.
Refereeing expert Gamal El-Ghandour backed the officials on the programme Al-Muntasaf. He said: "The referee's decision not to award Ivan Toney a penalty in Al-Ahli's match against Al-Taawoun was correct, because there were fouls by both the striker and the defender. The pulling and pushing between the two went on from the start of the move until the fall, so VAR were right not to award the penalty."
El-Ghandour added: "The penalty that was awarded to Al-Ahli was the right decision. There was a clear foul that prevented a goal, and the correct call was to give the penalty, which is exactly what happened."
He also ran through the key calls in Al-Nassr's Roshn Saudi League clash with Al-Hazm, insisting the referee got the first one right in the 54th minute by refusing Al-Nassr a penalty.
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't escape scrutiny. According to El-Ghandour, the Al-Nassr star stuck out his left foot and stamped on an Al-Hazm player despite already having the ball, an incident he said "deserved a foul and a yellow card".
He continued: "A big player is just like any other player on the pitch. If he deserves a booking, the referee must show him the yellow card."
He went on: "I don't want to say it was deliberate, but there was negligence from the referee, and the VAR official would not intervene here."
Finally, El-Ghandour turned to Al-Hilal's meeting with Al-Ettifaq. The referee was right to cancel Al-Hilal's 47th-minute penalty, he said, as there had been no foul.
Al-Hilal's Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli deserved a yellow card for recklessness, he added. Worse still for Al-Hilal, their opening goal should not have stood: Nasser Al-Dawsari had fouled an Al-Ettifaq player with a raised foot in the 29th minute.
The win takes Al-Ahli to 27 points and fourth place in the Roshn Saudi League table, extending their domestic winning run under Bosic.
Next up for Al-Ahli is Al-Faisaly in the following round of the Roshn Saudi League, with the match set for next Friday.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm