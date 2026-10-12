Al Ahly settled the top clash of the sixth round of the Egyptian football league by beating Zamalek 2-0 yesterday, Sunday, handing the title holders their first defeat of the competition. Zamalek's players protested furiously at the decisions of Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic, above all over Al Ahly's first goal and two penalty appeals.

Refereeing expert Jamal Al Sharif told "Al-Araby Al-Jadeed" that Mohamed Hany's goal stood up to scrutiny despite Ahmed Sayed Zizo being in an offside position at the moment the ball was struck. The Al Ahly player blocked none of the Zamalek goalkeeper's view, made no clear movement to challenge for the ball and did nothing to affect the keeper's ability to deal with it. From a refereeing standpoint, the goal was valid.

Zamalek wanted a penalty in the second half when Shikabala Banza went down inside the area on 63 minutes. Al Sharif confirmed the referee was right to wave play on.

The protests did not end there. Zamalek appealed for a second penalty in the 78th minute after Al Ahly defender Ashraf Dari and forward Shikabala Banza collided inside the box.

Al Sharif backed the referee again. Banza moved into the path of Dari as the defender prepared to head the ball, never attempted to reach it himself, then fell inside the area after the contact in search of a penalty. That, Al Sharif said, did not warrant a foul against the Al Ahly defender.