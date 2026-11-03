Barcelona's clash with Aston Villa at the Camp Nou on Tuesday evening, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase, threw up an incident that sparked major controversy.

The 43rd minute brought a loose ball in midfield, contested between Barcelona's Cubarsi and Villa's Nicolas Jackson.

As the pair battled, Jackson stamped on Cubarsi's foot. The Barcelona man was left in severe pain. The referee settled for a yellow card.

Mundo Deportivo did not hold back: "Jackson kept his foot planted and trod on Cubarsi's ankle. It could have been a red card, but the VAR did not review the incident. And Pau is limping."

The paper went on: "It seems the yellow card is not enough for the Senegalese player, who after the challenge tried to force Cubarsi off the pitch in a rude manner, as if hinting that he was play-acting."

For all the newspaper's insistence that Jackson should have walked, its referees analyst Cesar Barinecia Montero took a different view: "It is a clear challenge using the boot, but there was no excessive force. I think the yellow card he received was sufficient."