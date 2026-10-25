Football fans are looking forward to watching El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid this Sunday evening at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Journalist Jota Jordi has revealed that he spoke to a number of players inside the Barcelona dressing room ahead of the clash.

Sport newspaper published his comments on his programme "Just for Barcelona fans", where he pointed to Lamine Yamal and the refereeing as the main sources of concern within the Catalan side.

Jordi explained that he went back to the dressing room to ask players how they are preparing for the encounter.

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By his account, there is a degree of concern about how coach Jose Mourinho may ask his players to approach the match, particularly when it comes to limiting the threat Lamine Yamal poses.

He avoided the word fear, but stressed that worries exist within the Catalan side over potential violence against Yamal.

"I wouldn't want to say there is fear, because the word fear is not the appropriate expression, but there is indeed a degree of concern about the way Jose Mourinho will ask his players to deal with Lamine, and what he will ask them to do with him," he said.

One of the matters causing concern, by his account, is what might unfold in the opening minutes. Barcelona expect to watch the challenges on Yamal closely, with the Spanish winger likely to be targeted with fouls from the very start.

"We feel great concern about the first half hour, specifically the first ten or twenty minutes with Lamine Yamal. They will target him from every side," Jordi said, insisting the issue is among the main things occupying Barcelona's players.

Beyond Yamal, Jordi pointed to the refereeing as another worry inside the dressing room.

As he mentioned on his podcast, some players conveyed their concerns to him about the refereeing decisions during the match.

One phrase he heard from Barcelona's players when he asked them about the game, he said, was "What awaits us regarding the refereeing".

Jordi signed off with a message to the officials, calling on them to pay particular attention to the challenges Yamal may face.