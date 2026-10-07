Spanish journalist Roberto Gomez has revealed who will referee the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday 25 October, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Speaking on the "La Tribu" programme on Marca radio, Gomez announced that Hernandez Hernandez will take charge of the fixture. Presenter Raul Varela fired back at once: "Well, that's bad news".

The commentator then joked, according to the newspaper "Marca": "Now the campaign to prevent that begins, well, tomorrow it might be Fran Soto...", a nod to the chance the appointment could change because of the broadcaster's opinion.

Varela laid out his reservations about Hernandez Hernandez handling a game between Barcelona and Real Madrid. "I don't like him as a referee, and I don't like his record in Clasico matches. I see it as completely unnecessary. I think it is a wrong decision", he said. Gomez shot straight back: "You've just ruined it".

Pressed on who he would rather see, Varela reeled off several names he felt were better suited to Spanish football's biggest match. "I prefer Martinez Munuera, for example. I like this referee a lot", he said, before also mentioning De Burgos Bengoetxea, whom he described as "a good person and a good referee".







