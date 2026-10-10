It was a textbook counter-attack, so slick that even Jose Mourinho sprinted to the huddle by the corner flag to throw his arms around substitute Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian had helped build the move from midfield all the way up the pitch before finishing for what looked like Real Madrid's 2-0 against Villarreal from a Jude Bellingham assist in the 71st minute.

Yet what had felt like a little fairy tale after the Brazilian's recent dip in form, just one goal this season and then a place on the bench in the first game after the international break, quickly turned into a nightmare for Vini Jr., Mourinho and Real.

As the Bernabeu and the players in white were still celebrating, referee Isidro Diaz checked the goal and the build-up on the screen at the side of the pitch. He then produced the red card for Vinicius Junior.

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What did Vinicius Junior do to Nathan Saliba during the counter-attack?

In the scramble for the ball in midfield, after the Brazilian had played it out to the left for Bellingham, he gained the decisive edge in his duel with Villarreal's Nathan Saliba by violently yanking the Canadian back by his hair. Saliba lost so much momentum that he could no longer keep up with Vini.

The only logical consequence followed: Real's goal was ruled out and the striker was shown red for violent conduct or unsporting behaviour. He reacted furiously, first in complete disbelief and then in anger. Antonio Rudiger, with help from Arda Güler, had to restrain his team-mate to stop him going too far in confronting referee Diaz.

Still a man down, Real defended their lead to the finish and did not allow defending champions Barcelona to pull even further away in the table. Even without top scorer Raphinha, Barca beat Getafe through goals from Anthony Gordon (2nd minute), Gabriel Jesus (30th) and Jules Kounde (73rd). With the maximum haul of 24 points, Hansi Flick's team lead LaLiga by five points from Atletico Madrid (2-1 at D. Alaves) and six from Real Madrid.

Matchwinner for Real and Mourinho was new signing Yan Diomande. The former Leipzig player scored his first goal for Los Blancos after being set up by Fede Valverde in the 63rd minute. The 19-year-old Ivorian had taken Vinicius' place in Mourinho's starting line-up.