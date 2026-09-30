Real Madrid with a single defender: a disaster at the Bernabeu forces Mourinho into an emergency plan

Real Madrid are lurching towards an unprecedented defensive crisis, one that threatens their La Liga campaign as competition resumes. With the eagerly awaited clash against Villarreal drawing near, the coaching staff face a genuine dilemma at the back. Their options have been reduced to a single name.

Los Blancos return to action on 10 October in a fiery encounter against Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabéu. The timing could hardly be worse for the coach.

Absences aplenty

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the main problem lies in a run of absences at the heart of the defence. Asencio will officially be out after confirmation that he undergoes surgery on his shin bone tomorrow, while team-mate Huijsen is suspended following his sending off in the recent derby.

Uncertainty over Konaté makes the situation even trickier. He is still in the recovery phase from an injury he picked up while on duty with the France national team, and his readiness for the match remains unclear.

Éder Militão offers little comfort either. Despite his return to group training, his participation remains highly doubtful. The Brazilian has not played a single official match since last April, and risking him would be a major gamble that could cost the team a fresh setback.

Rüdiger: the sole survivor

Amid this catastrophic scenario, Antonio Rüdiger stands as the only centre-back genuinely ready for the Villarreal match. The irony is that the German is not even considered a regular starter right now, and the medical staff are handling him with extreme caution to avoid aggravating his chronic knee injury.

Several days remain before the encounter, yet the solutions available to Mourinho all carry risk. He may be forced to rely on Konaté and Militão despite their having only just returned from injury, exposing them to the danger of a relapse.

Emergency solutions

Inside the club's corridors, several patchwork ideas are being floated to salvage the situation. The most notable would see Tchouaméni redeployed at the heart of the defence as Ancelotti did before, or unaccustomed names such as Carreras or Dumfries fielded in this sensitive position.

Turning to the youth academy hardly looks the ideal answer for a crisis of this magnitude, not in a match that can afford no slip-up against a side as stubborn as Villarreal.







