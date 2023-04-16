Real Madrid will NOT sell Aurelien Tchouameni to fund Jude Bellingham transfer raid this summer with Blancos unconcerned by Frenchman's slow start

Real Madrid have decided against selling Aurelien Tchouameni to fund a transfer for Jude Bellingham next season.

Real Madrid won't sell Tchouameni

Believes in the midfielder's ability

Will compete with Man City to sign Bellingham

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos spent €80 million last summer to rope in the French international midfielder from AS Monaco. But since his arrival at the club, he is yet to establish himself as a regular starter.

There were doubts over his future with Real Madrid eyeing a move for Jude Bellingham next season, but they are not planning to sell the Frenchman to facilitate the Englishman's transfer to the club, according to AS.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old midfielder has appeared in 36 matches for the club this season which includes 23 appearances in the league.

Despite having him in the squad, Carlo Ancelotti has often opted to field Toni Kroos as a deep-lying midfielder which is not the German's natural position.

But despite less game time, the club reportedly believes in the player's abilities and thinks he will get better with time and adapt himself to the new conditions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With Liverpool out of the race now, Real Madrid will compete with Manchester City in the transfer market next season to bring in English sensation Bellingham from Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Ancelotti's side will next take on Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on April 18.