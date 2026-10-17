Real Madrid TV: Tebas attacks us for personal reasons against Perez

Real Madrid's television channel has become the club's principal media platform for communicating with supporters around the world, alongside the official statements it publishes on its website.

According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the channel's programmes have thrown themselves into the controversies swirling around the club, chief among them the dispute with Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish league, who last Friday compared the Madrid channel's output to Nazi propaganda.

Before the Sevilla game, one of the short discussion slots that airs ahead of the coach's press conference went back over the row, insisting a red line had been crossed.

One of the participants on the programme said on Real Madrid's channel: "After the comparison with the newspaper Gara, now it is the turn of the Nazi regime, and I think we crossed the line some time ago. It is a personal matter on the part of Mr Javier Tebas towards the president of Real Madrid, which is a worrying thing, given that he is the president of the Spanish league and the vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation. That means he enjoys considerable influence, and his influence within the federation may be greater than that of Mr Louzan."

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 SEV

So the feud between Real Madrid and the Spanish league rumbles on, another episode in a fight that shows no sign of ending.



