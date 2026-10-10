Milan are gearing up for a big winter window. A fresh cash injection has strengthened their hand as they look to rebuild the squad and reclaim their place among Europe's elite.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", owner Gerry Cardinale has pumped 50 million euros into the club's coffers, a move designed to shore up their finances and accelerate the push back towards the top.

The timing matters. The Rossoneri have failed to reach the Champions League for two seasons running, posted losses of 24 million euros in the last financial year, and expect the deficit to continue through the 2026-2027 campaign.

On the pitch, Milan plan to use the winter window to add quality, with Brazilian Real Madrid forward Endrick and Portuguese Sporting Lisbon defender Gonçalo Inacio the standout names on the table.

Inacio has been a long-standing target. His name was linked with the Rossoneri last summer, while the Endrick deal looks closer to a loan, given the Brazilian's desire to secure more game time.

Signing the Portuguese defender is another matter. It could require a hefty outlay, leaving Milan's hierarchy to balance their sporting ambition against financial reality.

Milan splashed around 160 million euros last summer and currently sit fifth in Serie A. They want to keep building, return to the Champions League on a regular basis, redevelop the San Siro and strengthen their standing on the European stage.



