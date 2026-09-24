Marc Cucurella refused to entertain talk of "hidden hands" holding Real Madrid back, but the full-back made no secret of his frustration at the refereeing mistakes in the derby against Atletico Madrid.

The defender covered a range of subjects that have gripped the Madrid public lately in an interview with "El Larguero" on Spain's "Cadena SER" radio.

Cucurella: Real Madrid's attack is very fast

Asked why he looks less attacking than he did at Chelsea, Cucurella agreed: "Yes, I agree with that. When I want to push forward into attack, the players have already moved so quickly and have already taken their shots."

As reported by "Marca", he added: "Because of the nature of the attack, it becomes harder for the full-backs to get forward when the ball has already advanced. As defenders, we have to adapt to their style, and they also have to adapt to us."

Patience is part of the fix, he suggested. "There are times when we need to hold onto the ball for longer periods and manage certain phases of the match better. In the end, we barely had a preparation period, and I am now going through my first month of competitions."

He went on: "Everything is happening quickly, and there are things in which we make mistakes that we must improve, but we have also seen some positive signs."

The truth about being the least-running team in La Liga

The statistic that brands Real Madrid the least-running team in La Liga clearly caught him off guard. "That figure surprised me. There are things that may be true, but we run a lot," Cucurella said.

Losing brings the numbers into focus, he argued. "We are talking about these figures because we lost the derby to Atletico Madrid, but had we not lost, no one would be talking about them, and the headline would be different."

He concluded: "We have to improve our level and win matches. The figures exist for this reason, and to give us extra motivation."

Bernabeu whistles? Cucurella sends a message

Booing is nothing new to him. On the jeers the team faced against Inter Milan in the Champions League, Cucurella said: "I am used to being jeered a lot, so it is not very new to me."

What did catch him out was the speed of it. "But there are things that leave a slight mark, and I was surprised that the Bernabeu fans start their whistles quickly. Against Inter specifically, they started the match from kick-off, and we did not touch the ball until roughly the second minute, yet the stadium had already begun its whistling."

His reaction was disbelief. "I said to myself then: but we were not even given the time to touch the ball."

Great players and historic nights are what the Bernabeu crowd expect, Cucurella believes. "I understand that this represents a message to us that we must offer more, because everyone knows we have talent and can produce a better level," he said.

Pressure, in his eyes, cuts both ways. "This also has a positive side, which is when the fans in the stadium apply pressure. I have a great desire to live those moments of the magical nights that I used to watch on television."

Cucurella settles his stance on the derby refereeing controversy

Real Madrid lost the derby 1-2, and Cucurella refused to hang it on the officials. "I do not like to say that we lost because of the referee, because if we had scored 4 goals, we would not be talking about this now," he said.

Even so, he felt the impact was real. "But I believe the referee had a big influence in a match of this level. The contest was even until the balance shifted after the red card and the penalty that Atletico were awarded."

Numbers matter at this level, he explained. "At the moment, and with the level that exists, playing with a numerical disadvantage shows its impact significantly."

Does he believe there is a "conspiracy" against Real Madrid?

Talk of a "hidden hand" targeting Real Madrid got short shrift. "I do not get into the topic of hidden hands. I have recently arrived, and I am new and do not know much about these matters," Cucurella responded.

He went on: "It is unfortunate to prepare for a match and then be affected by external errors that do not depend on the team, even if the referee may make mistakes. This time luck was not on our side and we were harmed."

Cucurella responds: Will he get a Mourinho tattoo in the style of De la Fuente?

There is a tattoo of Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente on his foot, inked after winning the 2026 World Cup. "He saw the tattoo and liked it, and I told him he ruined my life," Cucurella said, before laughing.

Regret, though, does not come into it. "I do not feel regret. The options he was considering were not very good, and in the end the tattoo became a memory of the World Cup, and an extra story we will always remember."

It is staying put. "I do not think I will remove it, and perhaps I will put other tattoos around it. Winning the World Cup is a difficult thing, and being crowned with the second star is even more difficult, and so this memory will remain forever."

Would a Champions League triumph earn Jose Mourinho his own tattoo? Cucurella swerved it. "No, do not put me in this predicament. Step by step."

He added: "I do not know whether I have good luck or bad, but all the promises I make I must keep in the end."

Turning to Mourinho, he continued: "I do not think he would be bothered by that. He surprised me, I only knew him from watching him on television, but he is a good person, and so far he has a cheerful spirit and is very close to the players."

He concluded: "I hope we will enjoy a successful period with him."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums