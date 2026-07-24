Signing Marc Cucurella does not merely hand Real Madrid a strong reinforcement at left-back, on the back of the impressive form the player showed at the World Cup. It carries an extra benefit on the legal front.

The deal takes Real Madrid to the minimum number of home-grown players required to compete in European competitions, which is eight, in line with UEFA's regulations, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

UEFA rules cap the number of players registered in List "A" at 25, of whom at least eight must be home-grown, whether developed at the club itself or at any other club within the same national association. Fall short of that number and the list shrinks automatically by however many players are missing.

A home-grown player is one who spent three years between the ages of 15 and 21 at the club itself, or at any other club belonging to the same league.

Cucurella fits the bill. He came through Barcelona's academy before spells at Eibar, Getafe and then Chelsea. So do Lunin, Asensio, Carreras, Huijsen, Camavinga, Valverde, Vinicius and Guler from the current squad.

That could push the number who meet the condition up to ten. Asensio's potential departure may cut it back, in which case the Brazilian Rodrygo could take his place.

Clubs can also register an unlimited number of players in List "B", provided they meet the eligibility criteria set by UEFA.