Joselu wrote one of the most thrilling chapters of his career in a Real Madrid shirt. Now he's back on the Qatari scene with a different club, a move that carries memories of an unforgettable night in the UEFA Champions League.

Spain's Joselu has agreed to join Qatari club Al-Sailiya on a free transfer following his departure from Al-Gharafa, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 36-year-old striker continues his career on Qatari pitches.

From hero of the Bayern night to a new experience

Few Real Madrid moments stand out like Joselu's. He became a genuine hero in one of the Spanish giants' most thrilling matches in recent years, scoring two late goals against Bayern Munich in the second leg of the 2023-2024 Champions League semi-final to drag his team into the final.

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During his spell at the Bernabeu, Joselu played 51 matches across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 3 assists. He also won the Champions League, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with the team.

The Spanish striker moved to Al-Gharafa after the 2023-2024 season and kept his scoring touch, netting 27 goals and setting up 5 more across 57 matches in all competitions before his time at the club ended.

Al-Sailiya marks Joselu's second experience in Qatari football after two seasons with Al-Gharafa. His new club lands a striker with deep European pedigree, having turned out in Spain, England and Germany on top of that Real Madrid spell.

Now Al-Sailiya await his arrival, hungry for his experience and his eye for goal. Joselu, meanwhile, chases a fresh chapter after carving out a special place in Real Madrid's history and continuing his journey beyond Europe.