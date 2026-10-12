Real Madrid's rival: Carvajal settles his move to a new club

Getafe are busy rebuilding in October, raiding the free agent market to hand Jose Bordalas more options after a shaky start to the season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Dani Carvajal has already struck an agreement with Getafe. The official announcement now hinges on both parties putting pen to paper on documents that have already been delivered.

The right-back had agreed all the details with the club several days ago, passed his medical and was due to sign a contract until the end of the season.

Then came the snag. Getafe tried to register him with the Spanish league and found no space under the salary cap, blocking the move.

Angel Torres solved it by handing the Spanish league a financial guarantee, creating the margin the club needed to get deals over the line this window.

Carvajal will be unveiled after the trip to Universitatea Craiova next Thursday in the UEFA Conference League.

Parejo enters the picture

With Carvajal all but done, Getafe have turned to Dani Parejo. The 37-year-old midfielder from Coslada is without a club after finishing last season at Villarreal, and contacts between the two sides have already begun.

Parejo is one of the grand old names of Spanish football, a veteran of hundreds of top-flight outings with Real Madrid, Valencia and Villarreal.

He also wore the Getafe shirt between 2009 and 2011. That was 15 years ago.

Beyond Carvajal and Parejo, the club's recruitment staff are still combing the free agent market for one more arrival. Bordalas wants more firepower up front for a season in which Getafe are juggling three demanding competitions.



