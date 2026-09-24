Tension grips the corridors of Real Madrid. The mood has been soured by a run of modest displays, with the Whites losing two of their last four La Liga matches to fall six points behind leaders Barcelona.

To make matters worse, some claim the first row has already erupted between club president Florentino Pérez and Portuguese coach José Mourinho, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

The biggest concern, it added, surrounds the figure of Pérez. Just two and a half months after his election as club president for the next four years, doubts are being raised over whether he can see out his full term at the helm of Real Madrid, which ends in 2030.

Signs of exhaustion have become apparent in Florentino Pérez. He is making decisions that would have been unusual for him in the past, back when he enjoyed untouchable and unquestioned influence over every call. Indeed, some believe the club currently lacks a clear leader at the top.

For all these reasons combined, the newspaper reports, an awareness has grown within Real Madrid that they need to find the right person to succeed Florentino Pérez. That successor would take the reins, meet every condition set out in the club's statutes for the presidency and carry the approval of the current president. Fail on that front and they fear a "coup" in the upcoming elections, one that could hand power to Enrique Riquelme, Pérez's last rival in the recent vote, should the current president's term be completed. It all adds up to a state of uncertainty inside Real Madrid.

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