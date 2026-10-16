Real Madrid have issued an official statement attacking Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, over his remarks comparing the methods used by the club's management to those of Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of the Nazi regime, accusing Real Madrid Televisión of being a tool for carrying out that alleged strategy.

In a statement published on their official website, the club called Tebas's remarks entirely unacceptable and extremely serious. Comparing their communication methods to those of the Nazi regime, they said, amounts to a deep insult that cannot be accepted morally or institutionally, even with his clarification that he was not referring to Nazi ideology.

These remarks, the club explained, represent a new episode in the series of repeated attacks Tebas has launched against Real Madrid, their president and their media outlets.

Using journalists' questions, information or opinions to direct accusations and criticism at the club is unacceptable, they added, despite those journalists having no connection to it. Especially when the club is held responsible for the actions of other parties with which it has no relationship.

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Real Madrid stressed that the seriousness is compounded when Tebas uses these remarks to cast doubt on the legitimate actions taken by the club and Real Madrid Televisión regarding the Negreira case.

They were forced to turn directly to UEFA, the club pointed out, in the absence of a response commensurate with the extreme seriousness of the Negreira case from the two institutions in which Tebas holds senior positions. Their demand was full disclosure of the truth about the payments made by Barcelona over a number of years to the vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees, and the taking of the necessary measures to guarantee the integrity of competitions.

A comprehensive reform of the refereeing system was also demanded, along with an overhaul of the governance, management, oversight and disciplinary structures within the federation, through the renewal of the officials who held leadership posts during that period.

Notably telling, in the club's view, is that Tebas, as president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, to which the Technical Committee of Referees reports, should devote his efforts to tarnishing Real Madrid's image instead of working, in line with his institutional responsibilities, to uncover the circumstances of these extremely serious events and to carry out the reform that Spanish football needs.

His repeated conduct, Real Madrid affirmed, reveals a lack of impartiality, respect and integrity in his dealings, matters which are incompatible with his institutional responsibilities. His continuous attacks on the club and on those demanding transparency and reform represent, in their view, a genuine blight threatening Spanish football.

Accordingly, Real Madrid stressed that Tebas's remarks and his repeated conduct are unacceptable in any European sporting institution founded on the principles of respect, impartiality and integrity, stating that they render him institutionally unfit to continue in the positions he holds.

The statement closed with a demand for Tebas's immediate resignation from his two posts as president of LaLiga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Real Madrid confirmed they will continue to defend their rights and their institutional standing, and to work towards the full disclosure of the circumstances of the Negreira case and the achievement of the reform that Spanish football needs.



