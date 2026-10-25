Real Madrid receive devastating news ahead of El Clásico

Thibaut Courtois cannot play against FC Barcelona on Sunday evening because he is ill. Andriy Lunin will replace him.

Despite earning 16 caps for Ukraine, Lunin has not played a match for Real Madrid this season. His last appearance came on 3 May 2026, against Espanyol in the league, a 2-0 win.

At the Spotify Camp Nou on Sunday evening, Lunin will be in goal for Real Madrid. If Barça win, they will be nine points ahead of Real.

Courtois will extend his contract with Real Madrid. The Belgium international said last week that he wants to end his career in Madrid.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Ziggo Sport will show the full match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, which kicks off at 9pm on Sunday evening.